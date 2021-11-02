Heavy rains inundate road, inconvenience public in Hassan

Heavy rains lashed Konanur and surrounding areas in Arkalgud taluk in Hassan district on Monday evening.

A stretch of road between Keralapura and Basavanahalli was washed away causing a lot of inconvenience to the public.

The water overflowed from the Harangi Right Bank canal near Jittenahalli into the Doddakere at Kalenahalli in Ramanathapura hobli. The excess water overflowed inundating the road affecting vehicular traffic.

The temporary road laid for the construction of a bridge on Magadi-Somwarpet road was left waterlogged. The situation remained the same till Tuesday afternoon.

The road was washed away in the recent rains. The pipes that were laid after repairing the road too got washed away. Now, the people have to take a de-route of 8 km to reach Keralapura, which is just one kilometre from here.

Irrigation department Assistant Executive Engineer Jayaramu visited the spot and assured to bring it to the notice of the higher officials and take up repair works at the earliest.

