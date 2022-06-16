Heavy showers inundate Yellamma temple

Heavy rain in Saundatti of Belagavi district and its surroundings on Thursday evening inundated the premises of Renuka-Yallamma temple.

Skies opened up at 4 pm and it poured for over an hour. Water cascading down from the hillock filled the 'Enne Honda' and gushed into the temple premises.

A large number of devotees present on the temple premises rushed for cover.

Over 150 students and eight teachers of a government school at Amargol village in Navalgund taluk, Dharwad district, were stranded for more than one hour following a tank breach on Thursday.

The panchayat staff, along with a few locals, rescued the students and teachers after the water level in the tank decreased. Heavy rains lashed many parts of taluk in the evening.

Haliyal taluk in Uttara Kannada experienced heavy showers. But, the weather remained dry in most parts of coastal districts. However, according to the India Meteorological Department, the region is expected to witness moderate to heavy rain till June 20.

Scattered rainfall continued in parts of the Bidar, Koppal and Ballari districts.

Boranakanive and parts of Gubbi and Turuvekere taluks in the Tumakuru district also received sharp showers during the day.

Down south, Yelandur, Gundlupet and Chamarajanagar taluks saw good rainfall in the evening while Hanur and Kollegal experienced mild rain.