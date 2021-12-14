Heritage school building demolished in Mangaluru

The demand for restoration of 156-year-old heritage Nellikatte Government School building in Puttur not only fell on deaf ears but the building itself has been demolished, drawing criticism from all quarters.

Elderly citizens in Puttur recollect that Jnanpith awardee Kota Shivaram Karanth used to initiate theatre activities, including drama, Yakshagana, children’s play and other cultural activities, in the same school premises from 1934 to 1944.

It was only after resident Dr S N Amrith Malla brought the issue of demolition to the notice of DDPI Malleswamy, that the officer on Monday issued a letter asking Puttur block education officer to visit the spot and verify the demolition.

“If the building is demolished without seeking permission of the department, then notice should be served to the headmaster and school development and management committee of the school. The report on the action taken should be submitted to the department of public instruction on December 15,” the circular stated.

In fact, the DDPI office in Mangaluru had sent a letter to the commissioner of Department of Public Instruction on December 29, 2020 seeking the release of funds for the repair of the heritage structure. In the letter, the DDPI (administration) had stated that the school building was over 100 years old.

Assistant executive engineer, Panchayat Raj division of Puttur had prepared an estimate for Rs 53 lakh to take up the repair works.

Amrith Malla had even drawn the attention of Prime Minister’s office to the neglected condition of the school building on January 14,

2019.

In his complaint, Malla said that he had been urging Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner and DK zilla panchayat chief executive officer to take up restoration for the past five to six years.

