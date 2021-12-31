Hijab-clad students denied entry to classrooms in Udupi college in Karnataka

Six girls, studying in first and second PU in Government Women’s PU College, have accused the principal of not allowing them to wear ‘Hijab’ (headscarf) and attend classes.

“For past three days we have been visiting college daily and returning home without attending the classes,” the students charged. College principal Rudra Gowda had reportedly told the students that they will not be allowed to wear hijab inside the classrooms.

The students also complained of being discriminated. “We are not allowed to talk in Urdu, Arabic and Beary languages. While other girls were allowed to speak in Tulu, Konkani and Kannada languages, the students alleged.

The ‘aggrieved’ students feared that they might face attendance shortage.

“Our parents also tried to meet the principal. But the principal was not ready to talk to them. He is insisting that hijab is not allowed inside the classrooms,” the students

said.

Members of Campus Front of India and SDPI urged principal to allow the students to attend classes with the

hijab.

“If the six girl students are not allowed to attend classes, we will stage a protest against these ‘fascists’,” Udupi SDPI president Nazeer Ahmed warned.

Principal Gowda clarified that there were more than 60 Muslim girl students studying in the college.

“Barring these six students, none of them wear hijab,” he said. The principal said the parents had agreed to adhere to the college rules during a meeting.

Udupi Deputy commissioner Kurma Rao told DH that he had asked Deputy Director of PU department (DDPU) to submit a report on the incident at the earliest.

