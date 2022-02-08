Hijab row: Tension grips Shikaripur town after youths hurl stones at bus

Tension gripped Shikaripur town on Tuesday when a group of youths belonging to minority community hurled stones at a private bus during an agitation demanding the government to allow Muslim girls to wear hijabs in classrooms.

They were protesting outside government pre-university college in the town. In order to control the mob, police resorted to light-caning. Enraged by this, some agitators hurled stones at a private bus and damaged the windshield.

