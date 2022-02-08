Tension in Shikaripur after youths hurl stones at bus

Hijab row: Tension grips Shikaripur town after youths hurl stones at bus

They were protesting outside government pre-university college in the town

DHNS
DHNS, Shikaripur,
  • Feb 08 2022, 15:05 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2022, 15:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Tension gripped Shikaripur town on Tuesday when a group of youths belonging to minority community hurled stones at a private bus during an agitation demanding the government to allow Muslim girls to wear hijabs in classrooms.

They were protesting outside government pre-university college in the town. In order to control the mob, police resorted to light-caning. Enraged by this, some agitators hurled stones at a private bus and damaged the windshield.  

Check out DH's latest videos:

 

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Hijab
Karnataka
Police
Hijab row

Related videos

What's Brewing

Astronomers may have spotted 1st 'invisible' black hole

Astronomers may have spotted 1st 'invisible' black hole

Iran 'jail restaurant' aims to free bad debt inmates

Iran 'jail restaurant' aims to free bad debt inmates

Newcastle face moment of truth as EPL winter break ends

Newcastle face moment of truth as EPL winter break ends

The queen of melody's unforgettable voice

The queen of melody's unforgettable voice

Cushioned seaters leave blind chair-knitters jobless

Cushioned seaters leave blind chair-knitters jobless

The Hijab Controversy: A whipped-up row

The Hijab Controversy: A whipped-up row

DH Toon | Hijab row: Leave them kids alone!

DH Toon | Hijab row: Leave them kids alone!

World’s glaciers contain less ice than thought

World’s glaciers contain less ice than thought

'Supermountains' which contributed to evolution found

'Supermountains' which contributed to evolution found

 