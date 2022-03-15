Hijab verdict: High alert near schools, colleges in Hubballi

In the wake of the Karnataka High Court's order on hijab row, security has been tightened in Hubballi, especially near schools and colleges.

In addition to local police, a 240-member Rapid Action Force (RAF) company is also on duty. Section 144 is already in place across the district to prevent any untoward incident.

Also read: 'Hijab not essential religious practice': Karnataka High Court upholds ban in educational institutions

More security has been arranged near SJMVS' Arts & Commerce College for Women at JC Nagar, where a protest seeking allowing hijab in the classroom was staged after the court's interim order recently.

Anjuman-E-Islam president M C Savanur said the government should give more clarity about the issue now.

"As the government order came before the end of the academic year and students have already paid fees, the future of all students should be taken into account. The government should clarify properly in this regard," he added.

Check out latest videos from DH: