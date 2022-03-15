Hijab verdict: High alert near schools, colleges in Hubballi

In the wake of the Karnataka High Court's order on hijab row, security has been tightened in Hubballi, especially near schools and colleges.
In addition to local police, a 240-member Rapid Action Force (RAF) company is also on duty. Section 144 is already in place across the district to prevent any untoward incident.
Also read: 'Hijab not essential religious practice': Karnataka High Court upholds ban in educational institutions
More security has been arranged near SJMVS' Arts & Commerce College for Women at JC Nagar, where a protest seeking allowing hijab in the classroom was staged after the court's interim order recently.
Anjuman-E-Islam president M C Savanur said the government should give more clarity about the issue now.
"As the government order came before the end of the academic year and students have already paid fees, the future of all students should be taken into account. The government should clarify properly in this regard," he added.
Check out latest videos from DH:
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
10 unseen childhood pictures of Alia Bhatt
Why you should start 'journaling' every day
States where 'The Kashmir Files' has been made tax free
DH Toon | What more will the common man endure?
Julian Assange denied final US extradition appeal
Ukraine: Female war reporters build on pioneers' legacy
Musk challenges Putin to fight, with Ukraine as prize