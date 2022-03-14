Hijab verdict: Holiday for schools, colleges in Dakshina Kannada on March 15

In the backdrop of Karnataka High Court pronouncing its judgement on hijab controversy on Tuesday, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has declared holiday for all schools and colleges in Dakshina Kannada district on March 15.
The DC said that external examinations will be held as per the schedule. Internal exams in all the schools and colleges will be postponed. Prohibitory order too has been issued across the district as a precautionary measure.
