Hindu youth stabbed in Bhadravathi

SP BM Laxmi Prasad told DH that the incident has no link with Shivamogga's communal tension

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Aug 16 2022, 14:59 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2022, 14:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Amid prevalent communal tension in Shivamogga, a 28-year old Hindu youth was stabbed by a Muslim at Nehrunagar in old town of Bhadravathi on Tuesday.

According to police, Sunil (28) is the victim and Mubarak (26) stabbed him when he was heading towards home by walk. He sustained injuries on head and shoulder.

Reacting to the incident, SP BM Laxmi Prasad told DH that the incident has no link with Shivamogga's communal tensions, which surfaced at Ameer Ahmed circle on August 15. Sunil had  threatened Mubarak on August 15th that he would inform police about his gambling activities after recording it on his cell phone.

The video of Mubarak's involvement in gambling activities has gone viral on social media. Enraged by this, Mubarak stabbed him.

Stabbing
shivamogga
Karnataka

