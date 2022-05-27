Homestays in Dakshina Kannada pique public interest

The tourism department in Dakshina Kannada has been receiving a good number of applications for starting homestays in the district.

The department is receiving at least four to five applications every month seeking permission for homestays.

Once all the documents, including the No-Objection Certificates from the police and local bodies are in place, permission will be accorded by the deputy commissioner without any delay, tourism department deputy director Manikhya told DH.

Around 64 homestays are registered in the district.

“We have been receiving applications from all over, including Mangaluru city, beachside, Sullia, Belthangady and so on. In fact, we have received a good number of applications from Malavanthige, a remote village in Belthangady,” he said.

Malavanthige provides a village atmosphere for the visitors, away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The village is also home to nature walks and waterfalls. Some tourists prefer to have home food and stay at homestays, tourism department officials said.

Homestays also provide an opportunity for the unemployed to earn a living.

“Many tourists with family prefer to stay in homestays as they find hotels expensive. Further, homestays are eligible to get registered if they have a maximum of five rooms and a minimum of two with attached bathrooms, parking and CCTV surveillance. It takes about a month for the applications to be cleared, said Manikhya.

“The department is also promoting homestays. In fact, Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V had also directed unauthorised homestays to register at the earliest. This may be one of the reasons for the increase in applications," he said.