Hoteliers worried over central govt guidelines

Hoteliers of the city are unhappy with the guidelines issued by the Union government to reopen hotels and restaurants. They claim that it is highly difficult to follow the guidelines.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued 45 guidelines for hoteliers to ensure safety of customers as well as staff and to contain the spread of Covid-19. The hotels are allowed to open from June 8.

The hoteliers claim that the hoteliers will have to undergo huge loss, with the new guidelines, as it needs more number of staff and special initiatives. Moreover, as per the guidelines, apart from generic measures, hoteliers must take simple public health measures.

Mysuru Hotel Owners' Association president C Narayana Gowda said that it is highly difficult to follow all guidelines as per the Union government and it will be an additional burden on hoteliers. “A majority of hotel owners are in financial crisis. Now, we have to incur more loss with more investment,” he said.

Narayana Gowda said, “When there is no guarantee of good business, how can we invest more, before commencing the business? It is inevitable to increase the price of services and food to ensure that all the guidelines will be in place."

Many hoteliers have not paid the rent and nearly 50% of them are planning to discontinue business and are diverting towards other sector, according to Narayana Gowda.

Manager of a reputed hotel in the city, said, "The employees and staff need special training to handle the situation. Hoteliers do thermal screening and ensure social distance, but assessing the health condition of the individuals is not easy."

As per the guidelines, only asymptomatic staff and guests should be allowed. But, it is not easy to assess one's health condition. The hoteliers can take generic measures, but we are expected to check the health condition of each customer and have to ensure that no person with health issues, pregnant women, persons above 65 years and below 10 year of age visit hotels, he said.