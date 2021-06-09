How a Karnataka village remained Covid free for a year

With effective measures, Elaneer village, under Malavanthige Gram Panchayat on the border of Chikkamagaluru district, has remained free from Covid-19 for the last one year.

As many as 136 families with a total population of 632 are residing in the village. The villagers had strictly adhered to Covid-19 regulations of the state government and did not move around unnecessarily. As a result, they did not contract the infection.

Mundaje Primary Health Centre Medical Officer Dr Kavya said, “The swabs of all 632 were tested for Covid-19 and the reports showed they were negative. In addition, of the total 135 persons, who are above 45 years in the village, 120 have received their first dose of vaccine and are getting ready for the second jab.”

Dr Kavya and staff visited the village frequently to check on the health of the villagers.

“Elaneer is situated 35 km away via Didupe from the Belthangady taluk headquarter. However, one can not travel via Didupe during monsoon and we have to travel on Karkala-Bajagoli or Charmadi-Samse route to reach the village. Owing to the precautionary measures initiated by the villagers, the village has remained free from Covid-19,” Kavya said.

Asha workers visit the houses frequently to enquire about any symptoms of Covid-19. Further, the residents are also cautious and inform the health workers about anyone from outside the district arriving in the village. They ensure that those from outside the village remain in quarantine for few days in the house, the Asha workers said.

The villagers have to travel six kilometres to reach Kalasa to purchase essential commodities. The Covid-19 task force is also engaged in supplying grocery items to the doorsteps of the villagers.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V too has lauded the villagers and Asha workers for ensuring that the village is free from Covid-19. He has even directed officials to hold a vaccination camp at Elaneer.

Malavanthige Gram Panchayat President Anitha said that the people of Elaneer do not come out unnecessarily and hence their contact with others from outside the village is less.

Another Gram Panchayat member from Elaneer Prakash Jain said, “We have been creating awareness on the spread of Covid-19 since the beginning. Though people from Elaneer are working in different parts of the state, we had appealed to them not to return in the interest of the village.”