Hubballi likely to get Karnataka's largest truck terminal

D Devaraj Urs Truck Terminals Limited (DDUTTL) is planning to develop Karnataka's largest logistic park-cum-truck terminal at Anchatageri near Hubballli.

After conducting the feasibility study, the State Government-owned company has planned to develop a truck terminal with modern facilities on 43.38 acres of land, at an estimated cost of Rs 225 crore. This terminal is proposed to have warehouses and cold storage for different types of goods, weighing bridge, loading-unloading area, fuel station, service station, agent plots, dormitory, health clinic and other facilities, along with parking space for more than 2,000 trucks.

"At present, Yashwanthpur truck terminal in Bengaluru is the largest in the State, and that also has to be improved further. The government would be urged to give permission to develop the logistic park near Hubballi on public private partnership (PPP), or to provide funds to develop it on behalf of the DDUTTL itself," said DDUTTL chairman D S Veeraiah.

On Saturday, he inspected the land at Anchatageri where the logistic park is proposed to come up, and discussed with officials and lorry owners. Out of 56.13 acres of land allotted by the government, 4.30 acres of land is under litigation, and that is also expected to be settled soon, he noted.

We want to develop truck terminals in all districts, and letters are written to district administrations to arrange the land required. There is also a plan to further develop truck terminal in Bengaluru on PPP model, Veeraiah added.