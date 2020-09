The Hubballi railway station will be named as ‘Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Railway Station - Hubballi’ after the Ministry of Home Affairs cleared the state government’s proposal.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced this on Wednesday evening.

Siddharoodha Swami set up the Siddharoodha Mutt in Hubballi. The 19th-century saint is known to have a considerable following, and his disciples even took out a padayatra two years ago demanding that the Hubballi airport be named after him.