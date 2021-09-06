Hung house in Hubballi-Dharwad after BJP narrowly misses majority

The BJP, which was eyeing a hat-trick win in the Hubbali-Dharwad municipal polls, fell short of three seats to get a clear majority in the twin cities' civic body.

Congress put a brave show by winning 33 seats. A dismal performance by the JD(S) saw them win only one seat.

AIMIM, which contested for the first time, gave a good performance by winning three seats. Independent candidates have won six seats.