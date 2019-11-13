Hunsur bypoll: two file papers

Two persons, including ex-MLA H P Manjunath and P S Yediyurappa, filed their nomination papers to contest for the Hunsur Assembly bypoll on Wednesday.

Manjunath has filed two sets of papers as Congress candidate at the assistant commissioner’s office.

He was accompanied by his mother Rathnamma and supporters.

As the model code of conduct is in force, there was no much fanfare, while he arrived at the AC’s office.

Yediyurappa has filed the papers as an Independent candidate, said Hunsur

Assistant Commissioner S Poovitha, also the Election Officer.

No violation of model code of conduct has been reported from the taluk on Wednesday.