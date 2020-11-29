Hunsur MLA, Mysuru DC in bitter war of words

The criticism of Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, by Hunsur MLA H P Manjunath during the KDP meeting on November 24, is snowballing into a serious political issue, over the past few days.

Now, Manjunath, who is engaged in a bitter war of words with the DC, has found allies in MLC Raghu Achar of the Congress and MLA S R Mahesh of the JD(S).

While MLA Manjunath described the DC as a ‘maharani’ and ‘dictator’, the MLC doubted if she has cleared the UPSC exam, as she has no understanding of the protocol. Mahesh challenged the DC to contest elections. He also said that he will move a privilege motion in the Assembly.

Manjunath, during the KDP meeting, had said: “We need a DC who can respond to the grievances to the people rather than a one who acts like a Maharani. She is not responding to my letters, probably because I belong to the Congress. She is not showing the minimum courtesy due to an MLA.” in the KDP meeting.

Sindhuri in a letter to Manjunath said: “The statement of the MLA in the KDP (meet) was far from the truth. He should verify the facts before speaking in future. I have not received any letter regarding the development of Hunsur constituency. Only a few applications for land conversion at Kergalli are pending. It will be processed as

per law.”

MLA mulls legal action

Meanwhile, Manjunath on Friday, in a press meet defended his comment at the KDP meeting saying, “I commented in the KDP meeting, in my capacity as a representative of the people. She should have answered to it there itself or in the next meeting. But, she has written a letter, which I have not received yet. However, it is circulated on social media. She is acting like a ‘dictator’. I will consult legal experts. The DC is trying to blackmail me, by mentioning my personal land documents, in the letter,” he charged.

The Hunsur MLA further said, “The DC might have the support of two chief ministers, of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. I wonder if the CMs are supporting her or if the DC controls them.”

MLC Raghu Achar, who accompanied Manjunath in the media conference, said, he has a doubt if Rohini Sindhuri has cleared the UPSC examination. “She has defamed the MLA by releasing the letter on social media. She should apologise within two days. Otherwise, I will raise the issue in the Council on December 7,” he said.

Protocol

MLA Mahesh said, “Mysureans are a self-respecting populace and we will not tolerate insult. If the DC holds meetings without the presence of the MLAs concerned, she will have to face the consequences. She is not following protocols during meetings.”

Meanwhile, District Minister S T Somashekar said that he would resolve the issue between the DC and the legislators.