The Hunsur Assembly segment has recorded 80.59% total turnout in bypolls held on Thursday.

Boochahalli polling station recorded the highest turnout at 96.82%. Mydanahalli, Maragowdanahalli polling stations in the segment recorded 94.66% and 93.68% voter turnout, respectively. Of 2,27,974 voters, a total of 1,83,731 cast their vote.