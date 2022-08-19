Hurling eggs at Siddaramaiah: Congress stages protest in Madikeri

The Congress workers staged a protest in front of SP office in Madikeri on Friday condemning hurling of eggs at the car in which Opposition leader in assembly Siddaramaiah was travelling, in Kodagu district.

The protesters shouted slogans against the police and took out a protest march from Vijaya Vinayaka temple and accused the police of being puppets in the hands of the BJP. The protesters demanded change in SP in Kodagu district. A massive protest let by Siddaramaiah will be held on August 26 in Madikeri.

The BJP MLAs are supporting those who hurled eggs at Siddaramaiah. The protesters further accused the BJP of failing to take up development works and trying to mislead people.

Condemn incident

Kodagu Superintendent of Police Ayyappa said that incident of hurling eggs should not have occurred. "I condemn such incident. Enough security was provided to former chief minister. Inspite of it such incident has occurred. A few have been arrested. The police are not under any pressure," he clarified