IAS officer Shilpa Nag decides to continue with service

'I will start working from Sunday,' she said

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jun 05 2021, 19:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2021, 19:15 ist
Shilpa Nag. Credit: DH file photo

IAS Officer and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Shilpa Nag has decided to withdraw her decision of resigning from civil services. Nag will attend work from Sunday.

Nag on Thursday had announced her resignation, citing harassment and humiliation from Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri.

Speaking to DH, Nag said, “I will start working from Sunday,” she said.

It has to be noted that Nag had taken her resignation papers to Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar during his visit to Mysuru on Friday but, the CS did not accept the paper and suggested her to reconsider the decision.

“I have sent resignation papers through register post and also e-mailed it,” Nag said. District in-charge Minster S T Somashekar and others suggested her not to resign, she said.

