Important to control Covid death rate, says Sriramulu

Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu directed the officials to take measures to check Covid death ratio and to take systematic steps in this regard.

Participating in a video interaction, with officials, Sriramulu told the offcials to make a list of existing problems in hospitals and to ensure that there is oxygen supply, cleanliness, sufficient medicines in stock and to increase counselling.

The primary and secondary contacts of Covid patients and senior citizens should be subject to tests, he said.

An expert team of doctors and paramedical staff should inspect every government and private hospital and provide complete information to the state-level committee. Drug regulators should visit hospitals and ensure there is supply of medicines and oxygen, he stressed.

Complete statistics of those in home isolation should be provided. A survey should be conducted to identify pregnant women and HIV patients. If they have any symptom, they should be provided treatment. Booth-level officials and Asha workers should be provided with oximeters, he said.

Deputy Commissioner R Girish directed the district surgeon to fill vacant posts in the district hospital, to ensure proper treatment. The hospitals should not face shortage of medical equipment. Ventilators provided for the district should be utilised properly, he said.

ZP CEO B A Paramesh, Assistant Commisisoner Naveen Bhat, District Health Officer Dr K M Sathish Kumar, District Surgeon Dr Krishnamurthy and Dr Hirannaiah were present.