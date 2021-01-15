Impossible to accommodate all in Cabinet: Ravi

BJP General Secretary C T Ravi on Friday, said, “There are many seniors, experienced and former ministers in the party, who had won several times. It is not possible to make everyone a minister.”
Speaking to reporters at Adichunchanagiri in Nagamangala taluk, Mandya district, he said, “Only a few legislators have been accommodated in the Cabinet, during the expansion. So, it is natural for those who are upset over the developments to express their disappointment. There are differences among a few MLAs. At one time, there were 85 ministers. But now, only 33 can be given ministerial berths.”
Ravi clarified, “If there are differences due to personal reasons, it will not have any impact on the party. If the ministers believe that it is an opportunity to serve the people and do their best for the development of the state, the people would accept them. If they misuse their power for personal gains, the party becomes weak.
“The leaders too are criticised, as anti-people. There is a need for the leaders to be cautious.”
