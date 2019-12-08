In PWD, 'game' of promotions adds to confusion

The government’s decision to continue with the promotion of engineers at a time when the seniority lists are steeped in legal hurdles has led to a situation that resembles the game of snakes and ladders as promotion of two senior officials was withdrawn within days, due to irregularities.

On September 18, the government promoted 17 executive engineers of Public Works, Ports and Inland Water Transport Department to the chief engineer cadre.

However, two officials were added to the list though they did not have the seniority required for the promotion. The officials of Public Works Department added the names of Somasundar B and Manjunath D, by taking the date when they assumed the independent charge as the date of their promotion.

Under Rule 32 of the Karnataka Civil Service Rules, officials placed in independent charge of a higher position for six months are considered for promotion. In this case, the two officials were holding the post of executive engineer in independent charge. This makes them eligible for regularisation of their existing position.

The government corrected its mistake on November 30, taking back the promotion “with immediate effect” and sending the officials back to their previous positions.

‘Deliberate errors’

Sources said, “deliberate errors” were being committed by officials in the Public Works Department to give undue promotion to some engineers.

“At a time when several officials in the chief engineer cadre have approached the High Court of Karnataka pointing out grave errors in the state government’s promotion policy, the department seems to be in a hurry to promote select individuals,” the source added.