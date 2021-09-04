Increase Covid-19 tests till positivity rate declines: CM tells Dakshina Kannada DC

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has directed Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V to increase Covid-19 tests in the district till the positivity rate declines.

Speaking during a video conference with four DCs on the Covid-19 control measures in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu and Hassan districts, he said more tests should be conducted in border areas and urban areas. The Covid-19 vaccination drive should be increased. The district administration should take stricter measures to check the Covid-19 cases. Already, weekend curfew and night curfews are in force. The police officials should ensure that the Covid-19 guidelines are followed strictly, he said.

The vaccines supplied daily should be used on the same day. The revenue, railway, health and police officials should work in coordination.

The CM directed the officials to take strict action against those who violate Covid-19 guidelines.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that 70 per cent of the infected are in home isolation and while 30 per cent are undergoing treatments in hospitals and covid care centres (CCCs). The primary contacts of the infected are being traced.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr Kumar, City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, Dakshina Kannada SP Rishikesh Sonawane and others were present.