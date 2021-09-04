'Increase Covid-19 tests till positivity rate declines'

Increase Covid-19 tests till positivity rate declines: CM tells Dakshina Kannada DC

The CM directed the officials to take strict action against those who violate Covid-19 guidelines

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Sep 04 2021, 21:52 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2021, 21:52 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has directed Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V to increase Covid-19 tests in the district till the positivity rate declines.

Speaking during a video conference with four DCs on the Covid-19 control measures in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu and Hassan districts, he said more tests should be conducted in border areas and urban areas. The Covid-19 vaccination drive should be increased. The district administration should take stricter measures to check the Covid-19 cases. Already, weekend curfew and night curfews are in force. The police officials should ensure that the Covid-19 guidelines are followed strictly, he said.

The vaccines supplied daily should be used on the same day. The revenue, railway, health and police officials should work in coordination.

Also Read | Karnataka's daily Covid-19 cases dip below 1,000; 21 deaths reported

The CM directed the officials to take strict action against those who violate Covid-19 guidelines.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that 70 per cent of the infected are in home isolation and while 30 per cent are undergoing treatments in hospitals and covid care centres (CCCs). The primary contacts of the infected are being traced.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr Kumar, City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, Dakshina Kannada SP Rishikesh Sonawane and others were present.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Dakshina Kannada
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Karnataka
basavaraj bommai

Related videos

What's Brewing

Komodo, 2-in-5 shark species lurch towards extinction

Komodo, 2-in-5 shark species lurch towards extinction

5 reasons video games should be used more in school

5 reasons video games should be used more in school

British Paralympians put LGBTQ issues in spotlight

British Paralympians put LGBTQ issues in spotlight

Marvel’s 1st Asian superhero film could open at $52 mn

Marvel’s 1st Asian superhero film could open at $52 mn

Inside Afghan evacuation: Rogue flights, hope and chaos

Inside Afghan evacuation: Rogue flights, hope and chaos

Climate change bankrupting America’s small towns

Climate change bankrupting America’s small towns

Sharp rise in crimes against elderly in Bengaluru

Sharp rise in crimes against elderly in Bengaluru

 