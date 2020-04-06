Indonesians booked for violating Foreigners Act

City Police have filed cases against 10 Indonesian nationals for violating Foreigners Act and have confiscated their passports on Monday.

Ten Indonesians had come on tourist visa, but had been carrying out religious activities. They had attended religious gathering of Tablighi Jamaat at New Delhi and had later come to the city. They have been quarantined in a mosque here.

Cases were booked against them for violating the Foreigners Act, Police Commissioner B S Lokesh Kumar informed DH.

Mal-Maruti police filed cases against them.