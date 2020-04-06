Indonesians booked for violating Foreigners Act

Indonesians booked for violating Foreigners Act

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Apr 06 2020, 22:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 22:05 ist
Representative image (PTI Photo)

City Police have filed cases against 10 Indonesian nationals for violating Foreigners Act and have confiscated their passports on Monday.

Ten Indonesians had come on tourist visa, but had been carrying out religious activities. They had attended religious gathering of Tablighi Jamaat at New Delhi and had later come to the city. They have been quarantined in a mosque here.

Cases were booked against them for violating the Foreigners Act, Police Commissioner B S Lokesh Kumar informed DH.

Mal-Maruti police filed cases against them.

Belagavi
Karnataka
Foreigners' Act
Indonesia
Tablighi Jamaat
