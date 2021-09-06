Inscription with carving of 'Purushamriga' unearthed in Bantwal taluk

A rare inscription belonging to Bangarasa with the carving of 'Purushamriga' was unearthed at Sajipamooda in Bantwal taluk.

The inscription was unearthed by Rani Abbakka Tulu Adhyayana Kendra Chairman Dr Tukaram Poojaru and former Bantwal taluk panchayat president Yashvanth Deraje. Later, under the guidance of Prachyasanchaya Samshodhana Kendra, Udupi Director Prof S A Krishnaiah and researcher Shruthesh Acharya read the contents of the inscription.

The inscription belongs to the Bangarasa period of the 15th century. The inscription is carved on granite and is 138 cm tall and 76 cm wide. It is written in Kannada script and has 17 lines. There is a carving of the sun and moon on the top of the inscription. In addition, there is a carving of Shivalinga with Prabhavali in the middle.

The right side has a 'Purushamriga' offering pooja to 'Shivalinga' and there is an embossing of a Nandi on the left-hand side.

The researcher felt that this may be the first inscription with 'Purushamriga' in Karnataka.

The inscription dates back to May 17, 1483. It is a 'Daana Shasana' (grant inscription) of Lakshmapparasa Odeya, son-in-law of Banga ruler Pandyapparasa. The inscription makes reference to donations to Ichilada Mutt.