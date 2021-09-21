Inter-school health quiz held in Mysuru

St Joseph’s Central School emerged winner in the inter-school health quiz competition season 3 organised by Columbia Asia Hospitals, Mysuru, a unit of Manipal Hospitals, in association with Mysuru chapter of Cardiology Society of India (CSI) to mark World Heart Day.

Sadvidya School emerged runners-up. The winners and runners-up get a trophy and cash prize.

“It was one of the first digital versions to be organised in Mysuru with 11 schools participating comprising 37 teams and 74 participants. It was held to test and enrich the student’s knowledge on health,” said Dr Sasirekha, consultant interventional cardiologist.

“It is important to instill healthy habits among children. The quiz enabled them to get basic knowledge on how the human body works, current affairs and global emerging patterns and changing lifestyle in a fun and learning environment,” she said.

“Many students would pursue healthcare in future. Such events help them to know more about healthcare issues. It creates awareness on World Heart Day and its purpose,” said Dr Veena and Dr Veenu of CSI.

“Columbia Asia School Quiz is an opportunity for the students to get an exposure in the field of healthcare. It is an enriching experience even for us,” said Dr Gautam Das, general manager, Columbia Asia Hospitals.