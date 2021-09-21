Inter-school health quiz held in Mysuru

Inter-school health quiz held in Mysuru

The winners and runners-up get a trophy and cash prize

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Sep 21 2021, 18:13 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2021, 21:59 ist
Credit: special arrangement

St Joseph’s Central School emerged winner in the inter-school health quiz competition season 3 organised by Columbia Asia Hospitals, Mysuru, a unit of Manipal Hospitals, in association with Mysuru chapter of Cardiology Society of India (CSI) to mark World Heart Day.

Sadvidya School emerged runners-up. The winners and runners-up get a trophy and cash prize.

“It was one of the first digital versions to be organised in Mysuru with 11 schools participating comprising 37 teams and 74 participants. It was held to test and enrich the student’s knowledge on health,” said Dr Sasirekha, consultant interventional cardiologist.

“It is important to instill healthy habits among children. The quiz enabled them to get basic knowledge on how the human body works, current affairs and global emerging patterns and changing lifestyle in a fun and learning environment,” she said.

“Many students would pursue healthcare in future. Such events help them to know more about healthcare issues. It creates awareness on World Heart Day and its purpose,” said Dr Veena and Dr Veenu of CSI.

“Columbia Asia School Quiz is an opportunity for the students to get an exposure in the field of healthcare. It is an enriching experience even for us,” said Dr Gautam Das, general manager, Columbia Asia Hospitals.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mysuru
quiz
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Muslims have highest fertility rate in India: Report

Muslims have highest fertility rate in India: Report

A life and death question: Is Tesla's Autopilot safe?

A life and death question: Is Tesla's Autopilot safe?

'First Covid strain antibodies don't bind to variants'

'First Covid strain antibodies don't bind to variants'

A paw-some alliance: Kerala dogs get a wedding

A paw-some alliance: Kerala dogs get a wedding

How Virat Kohli overcame persistent back issues

How Virat Kohli overcame persistent back issues

Afghans shun fashion, barbers suffer under Taliban rule

Afghans shun fashion, barbers suffer under Taliban rule

 