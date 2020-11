The Forest mobile squad arrested four people, including inter-state thieves, and seized elephant tusks weighing 25 kg from them.

They were trying to sell four tusks cut into small parts, when they were nabbed, near Bannimantap, in Mysuru city. The tusks were being sold at Rs 20,000 per kg. The arrested are Prestin Silva and Jayaprakash of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Mohan and Ramesh, residents of Udayagiri, Mysuru.