International recognition for CFTRI scientists

Scientists of the Mysuru-based CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) have received international recognition in the ‘World Ranking of Top 2% Scientists’.

According to a press note from S V N Vijayendra, coordinator, Information and Publicity, CFTRI, nine researchers, both present and former scientists of the institute, have received the international recognition for their achievements in Food Science and Biotechnology.

The recognition is published in a recently released ‘World Ranking of Top 2% Scientists’, compiled on the basis of an independent study, carried out by Stanford University researchers.

Out of 18 researchers listed in the Food Science area from India, eight former and present researchers --- K Srinivasan, R N Taranathan, N K Rastogi, G K Jayaprakasha, P S Negi, Suvendu Bhattacharya, K Akhilender Naidu and K R Bhattacharya -- are from CFTRI. Besides, S Divakar has received recognition in the area of Biotechnology.

Among the researchers, Rastogi and Negi are currently in service. The analysis was conducted using citations from Scopus, for assessing scientists for career-long citation impact till the end of 2019 and the citation impact during a single calendar year 2019. The scientists were organised into 22 scientific fields and 176 subfields, using the indicators.

The researchers at Stanford University, California, USA, have created a database of 1,59,684 top scientists of the world on the basis of standardised citation indicators which include information on citations, H-index, co-authorship and a composite indicator, for conducting the study.