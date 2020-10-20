Is BJP trying to ‘use’ Dasara for political gains?

The BJP has either ‘used’ or ‘misused’ Mysuru Dasara, to make political statements and to pacify some leaders and some communities. How far it will succeed in achieving its motives, to get a foothold in Mysuru region, is yet to be seen, say a few political leaders.

A JD(S) leader said that the choice of Dr C N Manjunath, Director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, to inaugurate Dasara on October 17, atop the Chamundi Hill, was to send two messages. “One is that the BJP is not against the Vokkaliga community, as it is projected to be, and that it has no grudge against the JD(S) clan, the family of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy,” he said.

It has to be noted that, Dr Manjunath, a Vokkaliga, is the son-in-law of Deve Gowda. It is a fact that the BJP has not been doing well in the elections, in the old Mysuru region, mainly the Vokkaliga dominated constituencies. Since the election of Narayana Gowda in the bypoll in KR Pet, Mandya district, the native of Chief Minister Yediyurappa, in December 2019, the BJP is trying to consolidate the support of the Vokkaliga community.

Meanwhile, Snehamayi Krishna, an activist, who has lodged a couple of complaints with the police against Dr Manjunath, said that despite the fact of being a good doctor, a cardiologist, he has his own negatives. “Dr Manjunath, who is 64-year-old now, is continuing as director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research. Has he not crossed the age of retirement, as per the government rules? Is not Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, a government institution? Is there no other doctor and administrator, in the entire Karnataka, to succeed him?” he asked.

A senior Congress leader said that the BJP is trying to defend itself, that it is not against certain communities. “Among the six persons -- nurse P M Rukmini, ASHA volunteer Noor Jaan, civic worker Maragamma, social worker Ayub Ahamed, Police personnel P Kumar and Dr T R Naveen -- who were felicitated during the inauguration of Dasara, two persons belong to a minority community. I do not wish to name the other persons by their caste, but they also belong to certain communities that do not have confidence in the BJP,” he said.

V Sriprasad, a BJP leader, said, BJP is never against any faith or caste. “Secularism comes naturally to all Indians and BJP members are no exception. For some political reasons, the opposition parties try to create animosity between the BJP and certain sections of the people. Nothing is done deliberately. It is the natural way of the BJP,” he said.