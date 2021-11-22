Is looting tax payers' money development?: H D Kumaraswamy to Eshwarappa

JD(S) Legislature Party leader H D Kumaraswamy on Monday sought to know from Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa whether collecting 40% commission or looting taxpayers' money meant development.

"Eshwarappa has alleged that the JD(S) has not done any development works during its tenure. Is demanding 40% commission or looting taxpayers money called development? Only the BJP leaders and their supporters have been benefited. Let them explain what their contribution is to the people who brought them to power?" he questioned at a press meet here.

"The contractors of the State have complained to the Prime Minister about ministers seeking 40% commission," he said.

Heavy rains damaged crops on 5 lakh hectares in the state, but the BJP was busy organising Jana Swaraj conventions and not worried about the problems faced by the farmers. The government was not committed to the farmers, he alleged.

Utilising the tax revenue, the government could have bailed out the farmers or disbursed compensation to the kin of those who died of Covid. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had announced compensation to construct houses in Chikkaballapur. What happened to the promises made by the government for constructing houses in Kodagu and Belagavi. Had it been executed? he questioned.

"The BJP leaders are overconfident that they will win even if they do not do any work. There is a limit for everything. People will reject them if they are not cautious," he said.

"The BJP leaders have been speaking as though they have won 16 seats in the MLC elections. They have also hinted that they will seek the support of the JD(S). They understand the importance of our party," he said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: