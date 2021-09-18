Isha Foundation launches project to plant lakhs of saplings at Nandi Hills

Isha Outreach, the social arm of Isha Foundation, on Saturday said it will facilitate the planting of lakhs of saplings, bushes, seedlings, grasses, and fruit varieties that are popular with native fauna in Nandi Hills and other adjoining hills, as it launched the 'Namma Nandi' project.

The project’s goal is to nurture the birds and animals and turn the area into a wonderful ecological site, it said in a release.

"We’ll start an educational programme on how to own this hill. What we own, we should protect. Nurturing has become necessary because there has been exploitation," Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation, said, addressing around 200 volunteers gathered at the site for the Namma Nandi plantation drive.

Sharing the plan of action, he said, "We want to activate a membership programme for the Namma Nandi movement. At least 10,000 youths should enroll. As youths, you should not smoke, drink, throw things around and go. We must change this perception about the youth and say that Bangalore city youths are not like that."

The ecological initiative is being undertaken with the support and guidance of the district forest department and administration of Chikkaballapura district.

