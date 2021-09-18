Project to plant saplings at Nandi Hills launched

Isha Foundation launches project to plant lakhs of saplings at Nandi Hills

The project’s goal is to nurture the birds and animals and turn the area into a wonderful ecological site, it said in a release

PTI
PTI, Chikkaballapura,
  • Sep 18 2021, 20:35 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2021, 20:35 ist
Rain shower seen from Nandi Hills. Credit: DH File Photo

Isha Outreach, the social arm of Isha Foundation, on Saturday said it will facilitate the planting of lakhs of saplings, bushes, seedlings, grasses, and fruit varieties that are popular with native fauna in Nandi Hills and other adjoining hills, as it launched the 'Namma Nandi' project.

The project’s goal is to nurture the birds and animals and turn the area into a wonderful ecological site, it said in a release.

"We’ll start an educational programme on how to own this hill. What we own, we should protect. Nurturing has become necessary because there has been exploitation," Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation, said, addressing around 200 volunteers gathered at the site for the Namma Nandi plantation drive.

Also read: OPINION | Save Nandi Hills from ruin

Sharing the plan of action, he said, "We want to activate a membership programme for the Namma Nandi movement. At least 10,000 youths should enroll. As youths, you should not smoke, drink, throw things around and go. We must change this perception about the youth and say that Bangalore city youths are not like that."

The ecological initiative is being undertaken with the support and guidance of the district forest department and administration of Chikkaballapura district.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Nandi Hills
Isha Foundation
Karnataka
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Man books Air India business class cabin for pet dog

Man books Air India business class cabin for pet dog

US firefighters optimistic over world's biggest tree

US firefighters optimistic over world's biggest tree

When Vishnuvardhan, Mammootty teamed up for a movie

When Vishnuvardhan, Mammootty teamed up for a movie

Four reasons behind The Batman's immense popularity

Four reasons behind The Batman's immense popularity

 