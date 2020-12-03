IT experts may soon help Karnataka Police solve cybercrimes

Experts from the IT sector may soon assist the police personnel in busting cybercrimes and economic offences, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday.

While speaking after inaugurating the new police quarters 112 at Panambur in Mangaluru, Bommai said, “In a first-of-its-kind step by the Home Department of any state government, a discussion has been held with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in this regard. In the aftermath of the discussion, the RBI has issued a circular towards blockage the bank accounts of both the culprit and the victim of economic offences.

Stating that the government has laid emphasis on providing better infrastructure to the Police Department in terms of personnel, arms and ammunition, Basavaraja Bommai said that as a part of strengthening coastal police, high-speed boats will be provided to the Department in 2021-21 in order to curb illegal activities within 11 nautical miles in the sea. Indian Coast Guard will be on surveillance beyond 11 nautical miles.

“FSL labs in five police ranges will be upgraded along with setting up new labs,” he said.

The home minister for state further stated that 50 per cent of the police personnel in the state have been provided with houses so far. By 2025, houses will be provided to 11,000 more police personnel, covering 60 per cent of the police force in the state.

In his introductory remarks, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash said that the new police staff quarters in Panambur comprises 112 two BHK flats. The houses are constructed by RPP infrastructures, Erode, Tamil Nadu through Karnataka Police Housing Corporation under Police Housing scheme 2020 at a total cost of Rs 22 crore.

The residential complex is equipped with a water treatment plant, solar-powered water heating system, rainwater harvesting, and car parking area. The allocation of houses will be done on the basis of seniority of staff, the Police Commissioner said, adding that there is a demand for about 200 more houses in the Commissionerate limits.