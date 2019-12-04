It’s a ‘sweet exchange’ for Karnataka, Uttarakhand kids

Karnataka’s pride delicacy ‘Mysore Pak’ will go all the way to Uttarakhand to satiate the taste buds of children studying in the government schools of the hilly state in northern India. Similarly, students in Karnataka’s government schools will get a chance to taste the Uttarakhand’s traditional dish ‘Bal Mithai’

The Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), under the Centre’s ambitious “Ek Bharat Shresht Bharat” has facilitated the exchange of sweet delicacies between both the states.

“Students from Uttarakhand and Karnataka will enjoy mouth-watering delicacies of their partnering states such as Mysore Pak and Bal Mithai and much more,” HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had recently tweeted about the initiative.

However, the officials of the state department of public instructions have not received any official communication from the HRD ministry. Dr K G Jagadeesha, Commissioner, Department of Public Instructions said, “We have already initiated several student exchange programmes under Ek Bharat Shresht Bharat. But, there is no official communication about this exchange of delicacies.”

The commissioner acknowledged that when students from Uttarakhand recently visited Karnataka, they were served with traditional foods of Karnataka. They were also introduced to Karnataka culture, tradition and history.

“We will decide on the procurement only after receiving the communication from HRD minister. We have several options like Karnataka Milk Federation with its brand Nandini Mysore Pak to decide upon,” said a senior official from the primary and secondary education department. At the same time, officials said that they could distribute the Uttarakhand’s Bal Mithai along with the midday meal served under Akshara Dasoha scheme.