It's a positive turn for government schools amid Covid-19 crisis

The Covid-19 crisis has turned positive even for government schools in the state which are in need of makeover as many celebrities and elected representatives are coming forward to adopt them.

Recently, sandalwood actor Sudeep had adopted four government schools in Chitradurga district and Member of Legislative Assembly from Magadi constituency Manju had adopted three schools. And the officials from the department of Public Instruction said, “several other celebrities have inquired about school adoption.”

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

However, following the positive response for the school adoption programme during lockdown time, the department has issued an order asking officials at local level to take necessary steps to implement adoption of three schools by elected representatives at their respective constituencies under constituency development funds.

“Following the announcement made in the state budget by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, the order has already been issued, asking all elected representatives to adopt three schools each in their respective constituencies,” said a senior official of the department.

Considering that the official inauguration of the programme by Yediyurappa is scheduled to be held in the second week of August, the department has instructed officials at the local level to take necessary measures and contact elected representatives for the purpose.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

“In case the MLAs are not aware about the programme, the announcement made in the budget or the government order issued, our block education officers have to contact them and brief them about the same,” explained the official.

The target to complete the adoption process by MLAs is the first week of August and upload the details along with DISE code of the adopted schools by all 224 MLAs.