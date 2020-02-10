Janasamparka meeting brings to fore burning issues

The taluk-level Janasamparka Sabhe (meeting) on Monday brought to fore the burning issues faced by the people in Mudigere taluk.

MLA M P Kumaraswamy said, “Kalasa hospital has no doctors. Though more than 25 houses were damaged extensively in the rain, owing to the negligence of the officials the owners have received a meagre amount as compensation.’’

“About 60% of Zilla Panchayat and PWD roads are damaged. The row over Inam land has also not been solved until now,” he added.

Kumaraswamy said, ‘’There are hundreds of siteless families in the taluk. There is acute shortage of sand. In spite of according taluk status to Kalasa, the final notification on the same is yet to be released. KSRTC bus services to Kalasa should be

introduced.”

He urged to transfer forest land, on which more than 350 families reside, to revenue department, at S K Megal village.

District In-charge Minister C T Ravi directed the officials to respond to the applications submitted by the public at the meeting on the spot.

A majority of the problems aired in the meeting were related to water, road, electricity connection and forest land.

When G K Manjappayya, a resident, raised the issue of incomplete work on Honnekadu water project, the MLA promised to take up the issue.

Villagers urged the minister to construct a bridge across River Somavathi at Gulya and across River Bhadra at Bilagal. There is no mobile connectivity at Nellibeedu andTanoodi.

The residents also urged the authorities to drop Tanoodi village while implementing Kasturirangan report on the conservation of Western Ghats. Land should be sanctioned to more than 100 families at Kagganalla. When the question of RTC to Marasanige school was raised, the Minister directed BEO to collect it from tahsildar at the earliest.

Ravi directed the officials from ZP engineering and PWD to prepare a project plan for road and water-related works.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham said, “Already, 10 acres of land, on survey number 153, had been sanctioned for flood victims. Illegal huts will be cleared at the earliest.”

Measures will be taken to manage traffic during school hours on Kalasa Main Road, said SP Harish Pande.