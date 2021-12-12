JD(S) ex-MLA N H Konaraddi set to join Cong on Dec 14

JD(S) ex-MLA N H Konaraddi set to join Congress on Dec 14

Konaraddi is the latest among the series of JD(S) leaders who have jumped the ‘sinking ship’ of the JD(S) party

Pavan Kumar H
Pavan Kumar H, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Dec 12 2021, 20:10 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2021, 20:20 ist
N H Konaraddi. Credit: DH File Photo

JD(S) former MLA from Navalgund and National General Secretary N H Konaraddi is all set to join Congress, in the presence of the leader of opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar, in Belagavi on December 14.

Konaraddi is the latest among the series of JD(S) leaders who have jumped the ‘sinking ship’ of the JD(S) party. His departure will further weaken the JD(S) in the Kittur-Karnataka region.

Confirming his joining to Congress, Konaraddi informed DH that the prevailing political situation has made it necessary for him to join Congress.

“I have huge respect for JD(S) Supremo H D Deve Gowda and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy. But in the changing political scenario this move has become necessary,” he said.

Konaraddi, who has contested the Navalgund assembly constituency thrice from the JD(S) ticket, had managed to win the seat once in 2013 thanks to B S Yediyurappa’s rebel party KJP.

And with now Shankar Patil Munenkoppa, who regained the Navalgund seat in 2018, becoming district in-charge minister it has become that much more difficult for Konaraddi to win the seat on JD(S) ticket.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

JD(S)
Karnataka
India News
Siddaramaiah
Congress
D K Shivakumar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Is Victorian morality clouding same-sex marriage law?

Is Victorian morality clouding same-sex marriage law?

More stolen Maradona memorabilia recovered from Assam

More stolen Maradona memorabilia recovered from Assam

Alice, seen by waking eyes

Alice, seen by waking eyes

A question of mind over matter?

A question of mind over matter?

How to enjoy a digital detox over Christmas

How to enjoy a digital detox over Christmas

 