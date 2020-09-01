JEE Main exam to start from September 1

JEE Main exam to start from September 1

Representative image. Credit: iStock

After the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) was successfully conducted by allowing even those tested positive for Covid-19 to write the test, it's now time for those appearing for Joint Entrance Test (JEE-Main) to face the challenge starting from Tuesday.

The JEE Main scheduled to be held from September 1 to 6 is also allowing the Covid-19 positive candidates to appear for the test and according to official sources, the necessary arrangements have been made for such candidates.

"As it is the online computer-based test, the supervisors will monitor the test wearing PPE kits and separate isolation rooms have been arranged for such students," explained the official.

However, the centres assigned to conduct the test have not received any details about Covid-19 positive candidates so far. 

From Karnataka, as many as 40,000 candidates are appearing for the test at over 33 centres across the state, of which 25,000 are appearing in Bengaluru centres. To maintain social distancing, candidates are allowed to enter the exam hall from 7 am, for the test slated to be held from 10 am in two shifts. 

The candidates must carry their own transparent water bottles and diabetic candidates can carry necessary essentials.

