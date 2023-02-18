Jilted lover attacks minor girl with acid in Karnataka's Kanakapura

A 17-year-old girl sustained injuries after a man attacked her with acid on Friday evening in Kanakapura of Ramanagara district after she refused to accept his love proposal.

The attacker has been identified as Sumanth, a resident of Kurupete who works as a mechanic. By preliminary investigation police said that the victim is a PUC student. The accused had called the girl to meet him near Bypass Road in Kanakapura.

The girl had gone to meet Sumanth along with her younger brother. The girl refused to accept the accused's proposal and an angry Sumanth attacked her face with acid and escaped from the spot on his bike.

The girl's brother with the help of other people rushed her to the nearby hospital and from there she has been shifted to Minto hospital. The senior officials including Karthik Reddy, superintendent of police, Ramanagara district visited the spot and have formed a special team to nab the accused.

The girl has sustained injuries on her left eye and face.

Sumanth was behind the victim for last few months forcing her to accept his love.