JSS Hospital for Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has selected the city-based JSS Hospital and Medical College to conduct a clinical trial of Covid-19 vaccine.
Dr H Basavanagowdappa confirmed it and said the process is yet to commence. The trials will be conducted in association with the Serum Institute of India, Pune.
The trial will be conducted on a healthy individual and not on Covid infected person. The vaccine acts as an antibody and protects the individual from Covid.
