Jumbos attack vehicles in Chamarajanagar, video goes viral

A video clip of two wild elephants attacking the vehicles on Chamarajanagar-Sathyamangalam national highway has gone viral on social media.

The incident is said to have occurred on Friday. Two female elephants, along with a calf, had strayed on the road, which was busy with vehicular movement. The cars and two-wheelers slowed down and stopped after seeing the jumbos. However, the elephants starting pushing a few vehicles and a car was slightly damaged. No casualty has been reported.

One of the passengers travelling in a bus captured the entire incident on the phone, which has gone viral on social media. The incident has been reported on the highway connecting Sathyamangalam, after the Karnataka border, near Hasanur check post. The vehicular movement was affected for half-an-hour on the stretch. The elephants attacked the vehicles to protect the calf, it is said.