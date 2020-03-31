Kalaburagi COVID-19 victim’s daughter discharged

A 45-year-old woman, the daughter of the 65-year-old country’s first COVID-19 victim, was discharged from ESIC Hospital here on Monday after the treatment.

The woman contracted the virus from her father who returned from Saudi Arabia in the last week of February and tested positive for the dreaded virus. She was being treated at an isolation ward at the ESIC Hospital. After being treated for about 18 days, she was discharged from the hospital as her throat swab samples, sent twice to the laboratory, tested negative for Covid-19. DC B Sharat has confirmed this. So far, six persons have been discharged in the state.