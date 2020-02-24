Kalaburagi police issues notice to AIMIM leader Waris Pathan for hate speech at anti-CAA rally

Kalaburagi police issued a notice to AIMIM Spokesperson and former MLA Waris Yusuf Pathan directing him to appear before them for interrogation for his hate speech made at an anti-CAA public meeting held at Peer Bengali grounds here on February 15.

Kalaburagi Rural Police Station PSI went to Mumbai to hand over the notice. The leader has been directed to appear before the police within seven days after the notice reached, said police source.

BJP leader Shwetha Rathod lodged a police complaint against Pathan on Friday night at Kalaburagi rural police station.