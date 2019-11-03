Kalyana K'taka’s first zoological park open to public

Kalyana Karnataka’s first zoological park thrown open to public

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Zoological Park at the Bilikal forest reserve near Kamalapur, which houses the lion and tiger safaris and a full-fledged zoo, was thrown open to the public on Saturday.

Forest minister C C Patil inaugurated the zoo while the safari was open for public in June itself. The zoological park is spread over 141.49 hectares.

The zoo with 10 enclosures has been set up on 11.8 hectares. Of the 10 enclosures, four are earmarked for mammals, five for carnivores and one for reptiles. The zoo, set up at a cost of Rs 3.67 crore, houses leopards, bears, hyena, fox, grey wolf, Hanuman langur, crocs, black swan, emu among others. Many animal species were brought from the now-defunct Bellary mini zoo.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said, “First zoological park of Kalyana Karnataka has become functional. The state government has accorded administrative approval of Rs 65.43 crore for the all-round development of the park. Already Rs 20 crore has been released for the purpose. In the coming days, Rs 33 crore accrued out of the interest on term deposit and the donations from NMDC would be used for the development of the park.”

“Ballari deputy commissioner has set aside Rs 5 crore from the district mineral fund for the zoological park. I will suggest the DC to increase it to Rs 10 crore,” the minister said. “Plans are afoot to get animals from Europe. The park would be developed on the lines of Mysuru Zoo,” Patil added.

The minister said that he was aware of the shortage of manpower in the zoological park and that he would take necessary measures to recruit people in phases.