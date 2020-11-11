Kamila, Mogra, Ballakka villagers send CD on poor condition of road to PM Modi

Residents of Kamila, Mogra, Ballakka villages in Guthigaru Gram Panchayat jurisdiction in Dakshina Kannada district have sent a CD on the pathetic condition of road and the need to construct a bridge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The villagers were forced to send the CD after all attempts to get the officials to redress their problem were exhausted. The Civic Action Committee of the village is seen in the CD explaining the deplorable condition of Guthigaru-Kamila-Balpa road.

P S Gangadhar Bhat Pucchapady of the Committee said that a stream flows in Kamila and Mogra.

However, no bridge was constructed in order to help people cross the Mogra stream. The residents have been demanding a bridge for many decades now but to no avail. Children find it difficult to attend the schools during heavy rain. Nearly 250 houses belonging to SC and ST families in Eranagudde-Mogra are confined to their homes during monsoon and during strong currents in overflowing stream.

The video also emphasises that Guthigaru-Kamila-Balpa road is also a district highway that connects the village. However, the road has not been asphalted for many years now, thus making it unmotorable. Soon KSRTC buses will also stop its services due to the pathetic condition of the road.

The committee declares in the video that it was not keen on bringing the issue to PM’s notice. But they were deprived of the basic facilities even after many years of independence.

“To address our grievance and find solution to the problems we are sending a CD to you. We have chosen India Post to send the CD to PM, so that Centre will also think of strengthening postal system in rural areas,” villagers said.