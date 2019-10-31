Kanakapura medical college: BSY to talk to DKS

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Thursday that he would reach out to Congress leader D K Shivakumar regarding the controversy over the medical college sanctioned to Kanakapura - the constituency represented by the latter.

"There is no confusion regarding medical college (at Kanakapura). We have already decided that one medical college will come up in each district. I will reach out to Shivakumar and discuss the issue," Yediyurappa said. The decision to sanction medical colleges to taluk centres, he said, will be taken only after such colleges come up in all district centres.

Revenue minister R Ashoka, commenting on the controversy, said that some of the decisions of the government - if they were wrong - had to be changed. "First we should finish the process of building medical college in district centres," he said.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar - who has accused the BJP government of reversing the order by the H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government regarding the medical college - said that Yediyurappa was sending a wrong message. "By persisting with his decision, he is sending a message of pursuing revenge politics," he said.

Welcoming Yediyurappa's statement about reaching out to him, Shivakumar said that he also would write to the chief minister.