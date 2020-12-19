Kannada actor Budal Krishnamurthy passes away

He was suffering from old age ailments for the last few days

Jagadish Angadi
Jagadish Angadi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 19 2020, 12:07 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2020, 12:08 ist
He is survived by his wife Dhanalakshmi, son Vishwas and daughter Bhavana. Credit: iStock Photo

Kannada actor and director Budal Krishnamurthy passed away here at his Kengeri residence on Saturday. He was 72. He was suffering from old age ailments for the last few days.

He is survived by his wife Dhanalakshmi, son Vishwas and daughter Bhavana.

"He breathed his last around 6.30 am due to old age complications. Final rites will be performed in Bengaluru around 3 pm," Vishwas Budal told DH.

He has directed a Kannada movie Idolle Mahabharata. 

Krishnamurthy hailed from Budal in Hosadurga in Chitradurga district. Born in 1949, he began a career as an assistant director for Siddalingaiah's Bhootayyana Maga Ayyu (1974).

He directed Eradu Dandeya Mele, Olavina Kanike, Seethanjaneya, Shubalagna and Lancha Samrajya. He has acted in films that include Professor, Srigandha, Arishina Kumkuma, Bal Nan Maga, Prajashakthi, Nirnaya and Aryabhata.

