Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrated in Mysuru

Various organisations celebrated the 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas in parts of the city on Monday.

Mysore Ex-Servicemen Movement celebrated the day at Martyred soldier Prashanth Park. Prashanth’s parents were felicitated on the occasion. Harish, who was with Prashanth when he was martyred, explained how the former sacrified his life for the country.

MLA S A Ramadass said that there were plans to develop Prashanth Park into Kargil Park at the cost of Rs one crore.

"The equipment related to the army and war field will be displayed at the park. The Defence Minister will be brought to lay the foundation stone for the works," he assured.

Corporator Chayadevi, Ex-serviceman Rajesh, Mysore Ex-Servicemen Movement founder V Mahesh and others were present.

A motorbike rally was taken out from the park and culminated near DC's office.

MLA L Nagendra honoured ex-servicemen at Oval Grounds.

He also submitted a memorandum to DC urging to develop a war memorial.