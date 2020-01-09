Karnataka: 20 farmers injured as bus topples in Mandya

Twenty farmers were injured, when the private bus they were travelling toppled near Madenahalli Gate, near here, on Thursday afternoon.

Around 52 farmers, from various villages in Srirangapatna taluk, were on a study tour on silk rearing, organised by Sericulture department.

Sericulture Extension Officer Jayaramu had organised the study tour for farmers and the group was bound for Kolar district.

The driver lost control over the bus near Madenahalli Gate, and the vehicle toppled into the roadside ditch after hitting the roadside electric pole. However, the passengers escaped narrowly and 20 of them suffered minor injuries.

They were provided treatment at the community health centre in the town, and later shifted to the district hospital in Mandya, for further treatment.