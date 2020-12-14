Karnataka-based senior journalist Y Ravi passes away at 58

Senior journalist Y Ravi passed away of brain-related complications at a private hospital in Mangaluru on Monday evening. He was 58.

Ravi is survived by two brothers and a sister. A native of Kasaragod, Ravi was working at Prajavani's Kalaburagi bureau

.He was admitted to the United Hospital in Kalaburagi last week after he was found unconscious in his room. His family members then shifted him to a private hospital in Mangaluru.

Ravi has worked in Gadag, Mangaluru, Bengaluru, Jammu and Kashmir and Kalaburagi.