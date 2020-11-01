Karnataka BJP executive committee to meet in Mangaluru on November 5, discuss party organisation

The executive committee of the Karnataka BJP will be meeting under the leadership of party state President Nalin Kumar Kateel at Ramana Pai hall in Mangaluru on November 5, said Dakshina Kannada district BJP President Sudarshan Moodbidri.

The state executive committee meeting is being held in Mangaluru after two decades. The day-long meeting will also have a core committee meeting and will be attended by 120 leaders including Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. State BJP office-bearers, presidents and secretaries of various morchas, conveners and co-conveners of various cells, heads of various divisions, and organisational secretaries will take part in the meeting. Union ministers D V Sadananda Gowda, Pralhad Joshi and BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi will also take part in the executive committee meeting. The valedictory of the meeting is likely to be attended by BJP National General Secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh, he said.

The BJP workers in Dakshina Kannada are working towards the success of the meeting. Already, 16 teams have been constituted to look into the arrangements of the meeting.

The executive committee meeting will discuss organising the party. Further, resolutions will also be passed.

To a query, Sudarshan said that executive committee meetings are every month. State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel wants to hold such executive committee meetings in all the districts of Karnataka, to give strength to the party office-bearers and workers. It also provides an opportunity for the state office-bearers to be in touch with the office-bearers of all the districts.